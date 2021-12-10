Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RIGL opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $425.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

