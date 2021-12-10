Dollarama Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$58.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,500.70. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$46.56 and a twelve month high of C$60.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$56.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$56.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.5499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.50, for a total transaction of C$339,000.00. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.55, for a total value of C$287,113.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,517,515.77. Insiders have sold a total of 123,052 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,330 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 price target on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Dollarama to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.50.

Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

