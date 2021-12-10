Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4575 per share on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%.

Xcel Energy has raised its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Xcel Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Xcel Energy to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.7%.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.77.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.