BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (MQT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MQT opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $15.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 22.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 107.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth about $899,000. Institutional investors own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

