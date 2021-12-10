Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Stock Price Up 4%

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) rose 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65.

Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc is a polymer research and development company. It focuses on biotechnology and engages in the business of inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services. The company serves in the medical device, pharmaceutical, animal health, biotechnology, industrial plastics, cosmetic and personal care markets.

