Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $62.31

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.31 and traded as low as $59.39. Kuehne + Nagel International shares last traded at $59.86, with a volume of 6,231 shares trading hands.

KHNGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International AG will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

