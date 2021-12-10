Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1,899.36

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,899.36 ($25.19) and traded as low as GBX 1,815 ($24.07). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,821 ($24.15), with a volume of 61,769 shares trading hands.

KNOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.28) to GBX 2,100 ($27.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,765 ($23.41) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Get Kainos Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,896.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,734.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other news, insider Tom Burnet bought 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($23.92) per share, for a total transaction of £250,124.60 ($331,686.25).

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.