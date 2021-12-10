AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman Sells 18,316 Shares of Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 18,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $565,231.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $29.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 325.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 832,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,200,000 after acquiring an additional 637,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 16,595 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 110,075.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 110,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 284,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

