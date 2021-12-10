Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Sells $510,000.00 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $88.57 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter valued at $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $31,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

