Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas Sells 27,656 Shares of Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TLYS stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The firm has a market cap of $477.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 36.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Tilly’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 544.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 61.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on TLYS. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

