Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Trading 0.7% Higher

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) shares traded up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $77.47 and last traded at $77.27. 9,484,399 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 4,380,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 162.7% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000.

