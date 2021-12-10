Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Up 2.5%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) was up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €45.83 ($51.49) and last traded at €45.71 ($51.36). Approximately 4,101,114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €44.59 ($50.10).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €48.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.93.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.