Insider Buying: HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) VP Buys $24,200.00 in Stock

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) VP Jin-An Jiao bought 10,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCWB opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94. HCW Biologics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HCW Biologics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

