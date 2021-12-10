Wüstenrot & Württembergische (ETR:WUW) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Wüstenrot & Württembergische AG (ETR:WUW) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €17.68 ($19.87) and last traded at €17.54 ($19.71). 15,764 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €17.50 ($19.66).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27, a quick ratio of 23.47 and a current ratio of 24.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €18.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.46.

Wüstenrot & Württembergische Company Profile (ETR:WUW)

WÃ¼stenrot & WÃ¼rttembergische AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services to individuals and groups in Germany, the Czech Republic, and internationally. It operates through Housing, Life and Health Insurance, Property/Casualty Insurance, and All Other segments. The Housing segment offers home loan savings and banking products primarily for retail customers, such as home loan savings contracts, bridging loans, and mortgage loans.

