SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Trading 0.1% Higher

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.56 and last traded at $31.49. 1,562,736 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,329% from the average session volume of 109,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.47.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IPE)

SPDR Series Trust, formerly SPDR Barclays Tips ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance the Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index (the Index). The Barclays United States Government Inflation-linked Bond Index includes publicly issued, United States Treasury inflation protected securities that have at least 1 year remaining to maturity on index rebalancing date, with an issue size equal to or in excess of $500 million.

