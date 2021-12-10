Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) shares rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €20.22 ($22.72) and last traded at €20.22 ($22.72). Approximately 34,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.55 ($21.97).

HHFA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($26.97) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €22.70 ($25.51).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.15.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

