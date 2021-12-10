Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,710.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,710.44 ($22.68).

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($23.21) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,706 ($22.62) to GBX 1,764 ($23.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,879 ($24.92) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($23.13) to GBX 1,800 ($23.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.82) to GBX 1,733 ($22.98) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,319.50 ($17.50) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £36.24 billion and a PE ratio of -18.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,427.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,441.42. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,158 ($15.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.20). The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

