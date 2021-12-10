Brokerages Set Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Target Price at $13.57

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.62.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,126,168 shares of company stock worth $117,427,149. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.19.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

