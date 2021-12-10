NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.210-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.68 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.100 EPS.

Shares of NTAP opened at $89.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71. NetApp has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,288 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

