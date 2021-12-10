NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Receives $180.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVCR. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger purchased 4,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.44 per share, for a total transaction of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NovoCure by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $87.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.41. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $232.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $133.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

