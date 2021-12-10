DMScript (DMST) Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. DMScript has a total market cap of $177,174.71 and $2,520.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DMScript has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00056683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,148.65 or 0.08411203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00081685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00058832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,089.46 or 0.99526641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002789 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

