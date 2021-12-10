Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 385 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $143.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.99.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

