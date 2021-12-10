Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stake Boosted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 88.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

