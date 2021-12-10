Cadence Bank NA Invests $215,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,969,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 138.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 806,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 468,358 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,250,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,200,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,679,000 after purchasing an additional 274,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,080,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $190.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.32. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The firm has a market cap of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.88.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

