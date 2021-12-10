Tompkins Financial Corp Buys Shares of 280 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 54,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 293,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

STZ opened at $233.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $204.46 and a one year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

