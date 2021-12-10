Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 436 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 289.2% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 10.3% in the third quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 20.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 15.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.62.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $94.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.07.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.84, for a total value of $1,508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693 in the last three months. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

