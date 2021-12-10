Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Health Catalyst worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 36.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

HCAT opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCAT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,609,142.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 148,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,436.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $237,669.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,917 shares of company stock worth $6,646,949. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

