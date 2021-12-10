Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 436 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC opened at $94.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.25 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day moving average of $141.07.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,693. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

