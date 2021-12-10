Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,120 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $62.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

Several analysts recently commented on FAST shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In other Fastenal news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

