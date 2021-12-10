General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,815 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 416.8% during the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Shares of GE stock opened at $97.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.15. The company has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.13, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 52-week low of $82.88 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

