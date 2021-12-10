Cadence Bank NA Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 46.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,007 shares of company stock worth $4,039,287. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $583.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $536.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $398.28 and a 1 year high of $593.07.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 106.82%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.