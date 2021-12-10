Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 3,120 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE opened at $105.92 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.63.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.