Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 217 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 10.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,149,000 after buying an additional 68,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM stock opened at $375.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $410.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of -87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $198.80 and a 1 year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

