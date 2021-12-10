Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3,705.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 421,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,164,000 after buying an additional 410,358 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.6% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 642,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,217,000 after buying an additional 341,460 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 422.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,427,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,706,000 after buying an additional 139,658 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 29.7% during the third quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after buying an additional 116,738 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.79 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.73 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10.

