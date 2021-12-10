Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $607,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 119.2% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 17.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 58.1% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBNY opened at $315.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.46. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $342.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $512.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.34 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.71.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

