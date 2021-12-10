Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,761.2% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,438,000 after purchasing an additional 142,200 shares during the last quarter.

VYM stock opened at $109.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $88.97 and a 12 month high of $111.14.

