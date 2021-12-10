Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 10,655 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 68,139 shares.The stock last traded at $143.33 and had previously closed at $142.17.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.08%.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.00 million. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 57.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.