Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 487.8% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 83.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.67.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $293.18 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The firm has a market cap of $64.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.94.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.56%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

