Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,106,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,840,000 after purchasing an additional 246,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,535,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $251,653,000 after purchasing an additional 639,276 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,586,000 after buying an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $207,376,000 after buying an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,673,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,555,000 after buying an additional 83,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $60.07 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.17 and a 52-week high of $61.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

