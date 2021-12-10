Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 7.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Element Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $23.34 on Friday. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

