Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 654,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.70% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $59,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,129,000 after purchasing an additional 121,770 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 428,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,054,000 after purchasing an additional 106,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.60.

AIT stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.81%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

