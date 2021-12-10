James Investment Research Inc. Takes $434,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Matson by 75.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $412,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Heilmann sold 7,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $636,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,442. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Matson stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.41 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53. Matson had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 54.88%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Matson

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

