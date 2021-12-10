Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Generac by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 257,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,037,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in Generac by 6,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on GNRC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.90.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total transaction of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $11,038,100 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC stock opened at $360.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $434.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $416.85. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $207.07 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.