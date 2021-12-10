SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 273.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 149.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 67.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $90.71 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.