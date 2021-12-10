Spire Wealth Management Sells 3,215 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Spire Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.68.

