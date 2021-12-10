Strs Ohio Sells 15,302 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,302 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Capital One Financial worth $36,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $538,000. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 5,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 36,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $149.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.29. The firm has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $89.72 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.46.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

