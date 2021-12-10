FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Torrid Holdings Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.07.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Torrid stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. Torrid has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.78.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,158,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,809,000.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

