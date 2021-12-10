Nucleus Vision Tops One Day Trading Volume of $120,175.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 27.2% against the US dollar. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $17.49 million and $120,175.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00041254 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00007175 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,317,639 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.