IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins Sells 18,743 Shares

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director James B. Hawkins sold 18,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $882,233.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRMD opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.62. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.39 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in IRadimed during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in IRadimed by 15.8% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRadimed during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About IRadimed

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

