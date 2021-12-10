Morad Elhafed Sells 18,316 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AMPL opened at $56.65 on Friday. Amplitude Inc has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.20.
Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $1,728,000.
Amplitude Company Profile
Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
