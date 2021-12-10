Morad Elhafed Sells 18,316 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) major shareholder Morad Elhafed sold 18,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,140,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AMPL opened at $56.65 on Friday. Amplitude Inc has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.20.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMPL. KeyCorp began coverage on Amplitude in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amplitude from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Amplitude in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $879,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $2,946,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $41,321,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $1,630,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amplitude in the third quarter worth about $1,728,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

